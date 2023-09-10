Mountkeeffe House, Newmarket, Co. Cork, is new to market and is hailed by selling agent Timothy O’Connell as “a top-class residential holding,” being sold on behalf of the executors of the late Benjamin Guerin.

“Built in the mid -1700s, this imposing period residence, oozing with character, occupies circa 3,735ft2 of accommodation over three floors,” the agent said.

The house comprises: Kitchen, dining room, sitting room, six bedrooms, and one bathroom.

While in great condition, it is in need of “renovation and modernisation”, the agent said.

“It is conveniently situated adjacent to the town of Newmarket. Nearby towns include Kanturk and Mallow. Sitting on a private setting with picturesque surroundings, it’s no surprise there is serious interest to date,” he added.

Mountkeeffe farm

Mountkeeffe farm consists of circa 122ac and was an “outstanding dairy enterprise in the past” according to the agent.

“It is an olden type farmyard which would have been state-of the-art in its time, with extensive out-offices including sheds, slatted house, old type milking parlour, silage pits and cubicles,” he said.

“The farm is suitable for most agricultural enterprises due to the top-class lands and will be of interest to local farmers looking to expand existing holdings, and people aspiring to their dream property to establish a thriving farming enterprise,” Timothy said.

“Some key highlights of the Mountkeeffe holding include its extensive road frontage onto the Newmarket – Charleville Road, exceptional accessibility, and its undeniable potential for establishing a farming enterprise,” he contended.

There is strong demand for land locally and it is making in the region of €12,000/ac, he added.

“Recent activity in the area has been mainly from dairying as it is a renowned dairy area in a prime location,” the auctioneer said.

The property will be offered in the following lots:

Lot 1: Entire holding;

Lot 2: Mountkeeffe House and farmyard standing on circa 10ac;

Lot 3: Circa 61ac top-quality farmland;

Lot 4: Circa 39ac top-quality farmland;

Lot 5: Circa 12 ac of land with natural water supply.

Mountkeeffe House is for sale by public auction on Monday, October 9, at 3:00p.m in Charleville Park Hotel, Charleville, Co. Cork.