Met Éireann has issued a Status Yellow Rainfall Warning for Galway and Mayo for tomorrow evening.

The national forecaster issued the alert this afternoon, with a particular focus on the western part of each county:

Heavy rain over a relatively short period of time may lead to localised flooding. Highest accumulations are expected in the west of these counties.

The warning comes into effect at 5:00p.m on Thursday (December 30) and will be valid until 1:00a.m on Friday (December 31).

Rainfall

Earlier today, Met Éireann issued a Status Yellow Rainfall Warning for Cork and Kerry.

Persistent and, at times, heavy rain will lead to localised flooding. Highest accumulations are expected in the mountains.

The warning is valid from 11:00a.m on Thursday (December 30) to 5:00a.m on Friday (December 31).

Advertisement

Meanwhile, the national forecaster has issued a weather advisory for wet conditions across Ireland for the final days of 2021.

It has warned that spells of rain, which will be heavy at times, coupled with already saturated soils may lead to localised flooding.

Met Éireann said that it will be windy at times also; the advisory is valid until Saturday, January 1.

This evening (December 29), will see rain and drizzle develop in the south of the country and spread northwards early tonight, becoming widespread.

The rain and drizzle will continue overnight, but will become light and patchy. Lowest temperatures of 7° to 11° with moderate southerly winds, fresher along the south coast.



Thursday morning (December 30) will begin mostly cloudy and mainly dry but rain will develop in the south towards midday.

The rain will spread northwards through the afternoon and evening and will be heavy at times with localised flooding possible.

Highest temperatures of 11° to 13° with light to moderate southerly breezes, which will strengthen in the south later.