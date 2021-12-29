Met Éireann has issued a Status Yellow Weather Warning for rain in Cork and Kerry.

The national forecaster issued the alert for the two counties this morning (December 29):

Persistent and, at times, heavy rain will lead to localised flooding. Highest accumulations are expected in the mountains.

The warning is valid from 11:00a.m on Thursday (December 30) to 5:00a.m on Friday (December 31).

Weather warning

Met Éireann has also issued a Status Yellow gale warning for many coastal areas until 1:00p.m today (December 29):

Southwest to west winds will reach gale force 8 at times on Irish coastal waters from Malin Head to Carnsore Point to Slyne Head and on the Irish Sea.

Meanwhile, the national forecaster has issued a weather advisory for wet conditions across Ireland this week.

It has warned that spells of rain, which will be heavy at times, coupled with already saturated soils may lead to localised flooding.

Met Éireann said that it will be windy at times also; the advisory is valid until Saturday, January 1.

Forecast

This evening (December 29), rain and drizzle will develop in the south and will spread northwards early tonight, becoming widespread.

The rain and drizzle will continue overnight, but will become light and patchy. Lowest temperatures of 7° to 11° with moderate southerly winds, fresher along the south coast.



Thursday morning (December 30) will be mostly cloudy and mainly dry.

Rain will develop in the south towards midday and will spread northwards through the afternoon and evening and will be heavy at times with localised flooding possible.

Highest temperatures of 11° to 13° with light to moderate southerly breezes, which will strengthen in the south later.

Thursday night will be mostly cloudy with persistent rain in all areas. It will clear from the southern half of the country overnight, but will continue further north.

It will be mild and breezy with fresh southerly winds and lowest temperatures of 9° to 11°.