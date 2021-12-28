There is much spoken about the increasing use of digital technology in farming but the impression is often given that it is only about generating vast sums of data, or directing a fleet of tractors around a prairie from the comfort of an office desk.

Thankfully, the benefits of digital technology do, in fact, reach farms that are not vast enterprises staffed by device-laden geeks.

Most farms that are large enough to provide a living are likely to find something of use within the digital toolbox.

Satellites are the key

Outside the onboard operation of a tractor’s functions and the various engine and transmission-management units, digital technology is basically driven by two developments: sensors and Global Positioning Satellite (GPS).

The measurement of settings and forces by sensors is playing an increasing role in not only the functioning of the machine but also the working of attached implements with the two being connected by such protocols as ISOBUS.

Satellite positioning, on the other hand, works outside of the tractor’s internal systems and is more concerned with the management of its actions in the field rather than its mechanical performance.

The opening up of the GPS systems has realised a whole new world of possibilities built upon just one very basic item of information, and that is the tractor’s precise location at a single point in time.

Once that is known, it can be regularly updated, which, of course, provides its direction of travel and speed. Armed with these three pieces of data, a whole architecture of functions can be built.

Manual guidance and auto steering

The first and most obvious application is to enable a tractor to be steered in a far more precise manner than most human operators can manage alone.

This is not just a question of keeping lines straight but also of running equally spaced parallel bouts to an accuracy of less than an inch. Auto-steering allows for perfect matching ridges when preparing beds

Guidance comes at two different levels. The first is the aiding of a manual operator, which basically entails setting a series of virtual lines over the field for the operator to follow on a screen.

The next stage is to the allow the tractor to be guided totally by the GPS system, which automatically steers the tractor without human interference.

Choice of digital systems

New tractors will often come with the option of either auto-steer or being auto-steer ready. However, that leaves a whole fleet of machines out there that would benefit from auto-steering and this is where third-part providers, such as Trimble, are able to help.

Trimble is the brand name of a range of control and data systems which were originally aimed at a number of industries, the two major ones being construction and agriculture.

As the technology progressed, the differing demands of each prompted the splitting of the marketing into two, with the agricultural side being taken on by Vantage Ireland based at Newtownshandrum in Co. Cork.

Starting off with GPS

For those who are a little wary of the wave of digital technology sweeping through agricultural, satellite guidance of a manually steered tractor is as good a starting point as any.

These are the most basic systems and comprise a satellite receiver and an in-cab screen. Trimble’s systems will fit most tractors with a 12V supply to power them.

Operation is relatively simple. The driver selects the implement or bout width and then creates a reference line in the field between two points, normally at either end of a headland. Implement settings can be stored in Trimble’s systems so saving the job of re-entering them when hitching up

The screen will then show a series of lines running parallel to the first and all the operator has to do is follow them, being guided by a series of lights that warn of movement away from the intended course.

That sounds straightforward enough, but it is very easy to overcompensate when steering. This can result in a wobbly track across the field and is a technique that some may need to practice.

Prices for these units start at just over the €2,000 mark which includes fitting and training.

Auto-steer

The next step up is to allow the system to actually steer the tractor while the operator sits back or pays greater attention to other tasks.

This can be done in two ways, a steering unit can be fitted beneath the wheel, which works on the steering column. The driver can engage or disengage the system at any time for safety.

These units vary a little more in price but work out at between €8,000-€9,000.

Newer tractors may already be auto-steering enabled, which means that it is a question of Trimble unlocking the manufacturer’s system and integrating its own.

In this situation, there is no requirement for an auto-steering unit and so, the price is much reduced.

The company points out that having a third-party GPS system may well allow greater flexibility down the line, although the initial cost might be greater than a ready-to-go feature on a new tractor.

It must be noted that all figures quoted here are approximate as there may be other factors affecting the final price. As with all satellite systems the greater the accuracy and functionality, the higher the price.

Next stage along the digital road

As mentioned above, once the tractor’s position, heading and speed are known, the ways in which that information can be used becomes endless.

A couple of the more immediately practical uses are the creation of exclusion zones around field obstacles or alongside watercourses. These enable the tractor to avoid soft ground or disallow the spreading of slurry or pesticides in areas where they are prohibited. GPS and auto-steering can produce perfectly matched ridges or seed rows

The second is creating a record of placement. It is likely that subsidies will be ever more tightly tied to proof of complying with legislation, so it becomes imperative that farmers are able to show that they have not breached the regulations.

Trimble is not slow in appreciating these uses and offers a suite of further applications, which automate functions such as section control and variable rate application.

Data management is another area where the company offers software which integrates the field records, maps and guidelines. It also offers the Flowmeters for controlling slurry application rates which can be fully matched with the Trimble guidance units.