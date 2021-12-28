What the selling agent hails as ‘a very attractive’ forestry plantation has just hit the market in Co. Tipperary.

Located just off the R691 at Cooldine, Killenaule, the plantation is less than 2km from the town of Killenaule, 13km from Cashel and 16km from Thurles.

“It is very well situated, with easy access and a well laid out internal road,” said Alison De Vere Hunt of Cashel Mart.

“It is made up of circa 73ac that is all laid out in one block and with excellent road frontage.

“There is a stable yard in front of the forestry. The yard has a number of old stables with a water supply and electricity.

“Planning permission had been granted for a dwelling house by the roadside. However, this has now lapsed,” the agent continued.

“The property offers an excellent investment with circa 22ac of sitka spruce; circa 19ac of ash; circa 6ac of oak; circa 10.5ac of sycamore and circa 3ac of additional broadleaf,” Alison said.

“The forestry was established in 1996 with the area of ash being replanted in 2018. This is a nice sized plantation which makes for a sought after investment for both private buyers and larger investment groups.”

With a guide in the region of €350,000, this plantation will have a number of income sources such as harvesting of trees, thinnings and harvesting of timber for logs, Alison said.

“The market for agricultural lands and forestry has been very strong in 2021 and we expect that to continue into 2022,” she continued.

“Under section 232 Taxes Consolidation Act 1997 (TCA 1997), profits or gains from the occupation of woodland in the state which are managed on a commercial basis and with a view to profit are exempt from income tax and corporation tax.

“Due to the great tax reliefs currently in place, forestry is a popular investment.”

Further information on the private treaty sale is available from Alison De Vere Hunt at Cashel Livestock and Property Sales.