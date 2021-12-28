The spring-calving season is fast approaching, meaning that the arrival of calves on farms is just around the corner.

Dairy farmers should take this opportunity to prepare for these arrivals while farms are quiet.

Space for calves

One of the questions farmers should now be asking themselves is whether or not there is enough space for the calves that will be born this spring.

In terms of adequate space for calves, Teagasc recommends to leave a minimum of 1.7m² floor space/calf. To make it simpler, a standard single bay of a shed measuring 4.8m X 5m (24m²) can house 14 calves.

Using your six-week calving rate and shed size, you can determine whether or not you will have enough space for all your calves at peak time.

The higher the calving percentage, the more space that will be required for calves.

A good way of reducing the demand for space is selling calves at two weeks of age, rather than four weeks.

Advertisement

Calf shed

You should prepare your calf shed by checking that the drinkers are working and ensuring that all the gates are working and not damaged.

You can also use this time to start putting straw down in the shed, before the first calves arrive.

Anything that can be done now to save time in the spring should be done; it will not only save time, but will reduce the workload once the calving season starts.

Equipment

You should check that you have all the equipment required for the calving season.

Ensure that all the feeders are clean and ready to be used and that any other equipment is also clean and ready to go.

Check that your calf jack is working and put in a safe place where it can easily be located if, and when needed.

The use of calf jackets has become more popular on farms. If you are using them they should be clean and checked for damaged ahead of being used this year.