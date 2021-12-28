Machinery Focus photo review: The past, people and places
Justin Roberts
December 28, 2021, 11:00 am
The end of the the year brings a certain wistfulness to the mind as reflections upon the past 12 months come to the fore.
For better or worse, the camera is my constant companion when taking trips out to meet people or cover events. The essence of these encounters, moments in the lives of all those involved, is worthy I feel, of record and recollection for time changes everything.
I’ve put together a selection of images taken this year. These are not always technically perfect or artistically exquisite, but to me they are a memento of the minutes in which they were caught, and the key to more thorough recall.
The past
Farming has played a tremendously important role in the lives of many in Ireland and even those who may no longer be active in the industry still turn out to reminisce on the past.
The people
‘It’s a people business’ is a refrain we constantly hear in the industry, and every day brings the truth of that home. Here are just a few of those I had the good fortune to meet over the past year.
The places
Travelling around the island brings plenty of opportunity to record its scenery, its nooks and corners and its social history.
It is often a privilege to be invited into areas that are usually secluded from the public eye, and even more of a privilege to share them on Agriland.