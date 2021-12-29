Many parts of the country have seen substantial rainfall over the past 24 hours and the weather forecast indicates that bands of heavy rain will continue across much of the country over the next few days.

According to Met Éireann, this morning (Wednesday, December 29), remaining rain in the north will continue to clear northeastwards giving way to drier and brighter conditions with just scattered patches of drizzle and sunny spells developing.

Mild and blustery, especially this morning, with fresh to strong and gusty west winds and afternoon temperatures of 10° to 13°.

This evening, rain and drizzle will develop in the south and will spread northwards early tonight, becoming widespread.

The rain and drizzle will continue overnight, but will become light and patchy. Lowest temperatures of 7° to 11° with moderate southerly winds, fresher along the south coast.

Weather forecast tomorrow

Thursday morning (December 30) will be mostly cloudy and mainly dry.

Rain will develop in the south towards midday and will spread northwards through the afternoon and evening and will be heavy at times with localised flooding possible.

Highest temperatures of 11° to 13° with light to moderate southerly breezes, which will strengthen in the south later.

Thursday night will be mostly cloudy with persistent rain in all areas. It will clear from the southern half of the country overnight, but will continue further north.

It will be mild and breezy with fresh southerly winds and lowest temperatures of 9° to 11°.

New Year’s

On Friday morning (New Year’s Eve, December 31), rain will clear northwards and the rest of the day will be mild and mainly dry with highest temperatures of 12° to 15° and light southerly breezes.

On New Year’s Eve night, another band of rain will spread northeastwards across the country. Lowest temperatures of 9° to 11° with fresh southerly winds, strong in some coastal areas.

On Saturday (New Year’s Day, January 1, 2022) rain and drizzle will continue through the morning and will give way to some showers in the afternoon.

A very mild start to 2022 with highest temperatures of 12° to 14° and moderate to fresh south to southwest winds.

On Saturday night, there is a possibility of heavy rain for a time in the south and southeast of the country. Sunday will be a brighter day with sunshine and scattered showers. Highest temperatures of 9° to 11° with moderate southwest winds, fresher in coastal areas.

According to Met Éireann, early indications suggest that Monday and Tuesday of next week will be colder with fresh, gusty northwest winds and occasional showers.