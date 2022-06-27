Met Éireann has this morning (Monday, June 27) issued a series of Status Yellow rainfall warnings for several counties.

The national forecaster has said that there will be spells of heavy rain at times, which will be heaviest in coastal and mountainous areas.

It added that localised flooding and isolated thunderstorms are possible.

The first Status Yellow warning applies to Galway, Kerry and Mayo; it is valid from 1:00p.m today until Tuesday (June 28) at 10:00a.m.

At 6:00p.m today a rainfall warning will come into force in Cork and will remain in place until midday on Tuesday.

The third warning applies to Waterford – that Status Yellow alert is valid from 10:00p.m tonight until 2:00p.m on Tuesday.

Met Éireann

Met Éireann has said that low pressure will continue to dominate over Ireland for the coming days bringing some unsettled conditions.

This morning (Monday, June 27), will be generally dry with scattered showers and some sunny spells breaking through.

As the day progresses cloud will build from the Atlantic bringing rain and drizzle to western parts during the afternoon and evening. It will be dry for most of the day in the eastern half of the country.

Daytime temperatures will reach 14° to 17° or 18° in light to moderate southwesterly winds which will freshen and turn southerly in the afternoon, becoming strong along Atlantic coasts.

The national forecaster said that tonight will be breezy with some heavy thundery bursts of rain, leading to a risk of spot flooding. Temperatures will remain around 10° to 13°.