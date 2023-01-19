Met Éireann has today (Thursday, January 19) issued a Status Yellow weather warning for icy stretches and freezing fog.

The warning, which applies to all counties, will come into force at 4:00p.m today and remain in place until midday tomorrow (Friday, January 20).

The national forecaster has said that the freezing conditions will make travelling hazardous.

The UK Met Office has issued a similar warning for counties Antrim; Derry and Down.

It said that there will be potential for ice to develop leading to “some challenging travelling conditions on Thursday night and Friday morning”.

That warning will run from 5:00p.m today until 10:00a.m on Friday.

Met Éireann

The Arctic airflow is set to give way to milder conditions this weekend which will continue into next week, according to Met Éireann.

Today will be mostly dry with good sunny spells and some isolated showers of rain and sleet, mainly in the north and northwest.

There will be fog and mist patches in the southwest later.

Temperatures today will reach just 1° to 5° in mostly calm conditions.

It will be very cold again tonight, with mist thickening to form dense patches of freezing fog.

There will be outbreaks of drizzle in the west and southwest as the night progresses.

Temperatures will drop back to between -4° to -2°, coldest in Ulster and southeast winds will be light.

On Friday, it will be dry in most areas, but there will be some drizzle in the west and southwest.

It will be mainly cloudy with some sunny and bright spells breaking through at times.

There will be light southeast breezes and fog may linger in some areas throughout the day.

It will feel a bit warmer than recent days with top temperatures ranging from 3° to 8°.