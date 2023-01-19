Moy Park has launched a new scheme with the aim reducing its greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions by tracking and monitoring them in real time at individual farm level.

The project is the first of its kind in the poultry industry, according to the company, and will see Moy Park tackle Scope 3 emissions – indirect emissions that occur in a company’s value chain – in an effort to reach net zero.

The scheme’s ‘Farm Carbon Calculator’ will examine emissions farm-by-farm, flock-by-flock, across Moy Park’s supply chain.

Partnering with IT provider MTech Systems and SAC Consulting’s Agrecalc platform, Moy Park said that the carbon calculator is a best-in-class tool that uses real data across all metrics to capture, benchmark and track changes in emissions.

This real-time carbon footprinting will then be used to drive continuous improvements across Moy Park’s supply chain such as new investments, farming practices and training, it said.

“The Farm Carbon Calculator allows us to visualise real emissions in each of our farms, determine where we can help our farmers to make practical improvements and create new efficiencies and processes as we strive to lower emissions together,” said Justin Coleman, agri business and live services director at Moy Park.

Coleman, who unveiled the scheme yesterday (Wednesday, January 18), added:

“The importance of a project like this cannot be underestimated.

“Tackling emissions across the farming sector is one of the biggest opportunities we have to make a difference and through this real-time carbon footprinting across our farming base we can deliver real, tangible change.

“This really is a visionary project and will act as a key enabler on our waterfall to net zero journey and create a better future.”

Agrecalc business development lead, Julian Bell, said it is a proud partner with Moy Park in the project which has been “developed together over several years of collaboration”.

“This project uses digital data systems to connect company-wide carbon reduction targets to action on the ground in real time, farm-by-farm, flock-by-flock,” he said.

“Access to better information will support management changes and carbon reduction across the company. We hope this best-in-class approach also helps inspire others to tackle scope 3 emissions.”