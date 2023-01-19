Collecting yards are the only exemption in terms of the requirement to cover (roof) slurry storage on farms under the capital accelerated allowance scheme announced in Budget 2023, farmers were told at a recent farm event.

The event titled ‘Future proofing farmyards’ took place last Friday (January 13) in Co. Tipperary where up to 80 farmers gathered.

Tips on farmyard design and minimising the storage required by farmers, along with the costs, design options and common problems found in yards were all discussed.

Organiser of the event, Roisin McManus, a Teagasc Walsh Fellowship Masters student, told Agriland that the event was a success with farmers taking home plenty of information on the day on the above topics.

Some key information came in the form of the accelerated capital allowance scheme in terms of slurry storage which was announced in the Budget 2023 which is expected to run over a three-year period.

Roisin McManus opening the event held on the farm of Graham Harding in Co. Tipperary last Friday

Talking to famers about the accelerated capital allowance scheme, Teagasc specialist Patrick Gowing spoke about what can be expected from it in terms of slurry storage: “Within the literature, slurry storage has to be covered.

“If you want to get accelerated capital write down on a slurry tank it has to be covered.

“So basically you can’t have any open slatted tanks except in one instance. If you are building a tank for a collecting yard, it doesn’t have to be covered.

“Also, if you are putting in an overground tower it has to be covered.

“There is also a mention of geomembrane lined tanks [lagoons] and the slurry bags [which are fully sealed] that pump in very low dry matter slurry, both expected to be availed of too within the scheme. These both don’t require planning permission.”