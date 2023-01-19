Figures revealed to Agriland by the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine (DAFM) show that expenditure under the Targeted Agricultural Modernisation Scheme (TAMS II) has exceeded €391 million to date.

The hugely popular scheme, which closed in December 2022, has helped to accelerate farm infrastructure improvements over its duration – so the new TAMS is eagerly anticipated.

There are still some 7,094 approved applications with farmers who have yet to submit payment claims which amounts to approximately €107 million in outstanding commitments.

The DAFM has said that it will continue to process payment claims under TAMS II as they are received.

The scheme has been opened for applications in rolling three-month tranches. There have been 28 completed tranches to date. Tranche 28 closed on December 16, 2022, with the scheme now closed.

The following tables provide a breakdown of the number of approvals, number of payments and amounts paid to date under TAMS II under the seven schemes under TAMS II.

These include:

Young Farmer Capital Investment Scheme (YFCIS); Dairy Equipment Scheme (DES); Organic Capital Investment Scheme (OCIS); Low Emission Slurry Spreading Equipment Scheme (LESS); Pig and Poultry Investment Scheme (PPIS); Animal Welfare Safety and Nutrient Storage Scheme (AWNSS); Tillage Capital Investment Scheme (TCIS).

TAMS II breakdown

Here is a breakdown by number of approvals, number of payments and amounts paid by scheme to date for TAMS II. Status AWNSS DES LESS OCIS PPIS YFCIS TCIS Total Total Approvals Issued 19,072 8,897 8,809 1,609 547 10,617 4,206 53,757 Number Paid 10,022 5,778 4,991 864 270 7,491 2,550 31,966 Total Amount Paid €62,972,349.38 €73,207,776.03 €44,896,456.23 €3,500,695.53 €2,837,230.05 €179,061,114.27 €24,086,007.90 €390,561,629.39