Aldi Ireland is urging food producers to consider submitting an application to this year’s Grow with Aldi programme.

The supplier development programme, which is coordinated with Bord Bia, aims to support small to medium sized businesses in building their brand.

Over the past six years, more than €8 million has been invested in supporting around 230 producers.

Applications are now being accepted from both food and non-food producers for this year’s programme, with the closing date for entries on Monday, January 30.

Products will be assessed by a judging panel with successful applicants having their products launched in all 155 Aldi stores nationwide in May as part of a dedicated promotion.

Following this, some producers will be selected for further mentoring and workshops on topics such as buying process, supply chain management and social media marketing.

They will also have one-on-one sessions with the Aldi buying and marketing teams and experts from Bord Bia.

Food producers

Last year, 43 products from 24 suppliers went on sale as part of the Grow with Aldi Specialbuys events.

Five producers were then chosen to have their products stocked in Aldi stores nationwide and secured a core or seasonal contract. They were:

Cully’s Bakery from Co. Cavan;

The Sibly Food Co. from Co. Cork;

Hanley’s Puddings from Co. Cork;

Vale & Acre from Co. Tipperary;

Builín Blasta Co. Galway.

Commenting on this year’s programme launch, Laura Harper, Aldi buying director said:

“At Aldi, we are steadfast in our support of dynamic Irish food and drink producers. We are passionate about offering Irish consumers great value, great tasting food and drink from local suppliers.

“That’s why we are delighted to partner with Bord Bia on Grow with Aldi for the sixth year running.”

Fiona Twomey, Bord Bia retail specialist, said that the initiative has supported a large and diverse group of high calibre Irish food and drink companies.

“Through their involvement in the programme, suppliers have the opportunity to develop their business while also learning a range of critical business skills.

“Collaboration between Irish suppliers and retailers such as Aldi is important, especially in the current challenging economic environment, to ensure businesses are supported, and indeed, ensure consumers continue to get the choice of new, innovative and high-quality Irish products,” Twomey said.