National forecaster Met Éireann has warned of icy stretches leading to hazardous travelling conditions in all counties this evening (Wednesday, January 18).

Wintry showers will continue with patches of freezing fog. Freezing rain is possible in the southwest.

The nationwide Status Yellow ice warning will be in effect from 7:00p.m today until 12:00p.m tomorrow (Thursday, January 19).

Weather warnings are also currently in place for several counties in Northern Ireland, with the UK Met Office warning of snow and ice.

Co. Antrim; Armagh; Down; Fermanagh; Tyrone; and Derry will be affected by a Status Yellow warning until 12:00p.m tomorrow.

Met Éireann

A winter advisory for Ireland has been extended until 9:00a.m on Friday (January 20), as it will stay cold with sharp to severe frosts and icy stretches on roads and footpaths.

Some showers of hail, sleet and snow are expected with the potential for freezing fog, the national forecaster warned.

Sunny spells and scattered showers of rain, sleet and snow are expected today, heaviest and most frequent in the north and west. Isolated hail and thunder is also possible.

By the evening, the showers will be isolated and mainly in Ulster with highest temperatures of 2° to 6° in a moderate to fresh west to northwest wind. Met Éireann issues status yellow weather warning

Frost and icy stretches will develop in many areas, leading to hazardous conditions tonight. Lowest temperatures will range from -4° to -1°, colder locally in Ulster and the north midlands. Patches of freezing fog will develop in light and variable winds.

There will be clear spells and scattered wintry showers in Ulster and north Leinster but it will become cloudy elsewhere, with outbreaks of rain and sleet developing overnight in Connacht and Munster.

Tomorrow morning will see outbreaks of rain and sleet in the west and south and isolated wintry showers elsewhere. Thursday will be mostly dry and bright, although some patches of mist and fog may linger at highest temperatures of 1° to 5°.