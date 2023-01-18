The Tullamore Show recorded a profit of €115,000 last year following the first in-person event since 2019.

The show was cancelled in 2020 and 2021 due to the Covid-19 pandemic, but returned in August with a full capacity of trade stands, food villages and a record-breaking entry for the FBD National Livestock Show.

Committee members were presented with a financial report by Michael Kinsella of BCA Accountants at the show’s recent annual general meeting (AGM) in the Bridge House Hotel, Tullamore.

Against the backdrop of a sharp increase in running costs, the show benefited from “exceptional weather conditions” which helped to boost spectator numbers.

The Dairy Holstein Friesian Champion owned and shown by Will Jones from Gorey, Co. Wexford. Image: Alf Harvey

Chair of Tullamore Show, Joseph Molloy, expressed his joy at being able to bring the show back, “with help of vaccines and lifting of restrictions”, to the Butterfield Estate on August 14, 2022.

The chair paid tribute to Anne Maire Butterfield and Stephen McQuade of the Butterfield estate and all other landowners associated with the show.

Molloy expressed his gratitude to the Irish Shows Association (ISA) for securing funding for agricultural shows through the Department of Agriculture, Food and Marine (DAFM) and the Department of Rural and Community Development.

The chair thanked all those who supported the show, including the main sponsor, FBD. He added that the committee looked forward to working with FBD over the coming years.

The new president of the ISA, Ray Brady, who was the guest speaker at the AGM, highlighted the importance of volunteerism and commended the committee “for staging an excellent show”.

The meeting saw the following officers elected for 2023:

Chair – Joseph Molloy;

Vice-chair – John Kenna;

Secretary – Chelsey Cox McDonald;

Treasurer – Rodney Cox;

Public relations officer (PRO) – Brenda Kiernan.

The AGM concluded with the chair confirming the return of the Tullamore Show and FBD National Livestock Show to the Butterfield Estate on August 13, 2023.