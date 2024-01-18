As many parts of the country woke up to a blanket of snow this morning (Thursday, January 18) , Met Éireann has issued another Status Yellow warning for cold weather.

The national forecaster said that tonight will be very cold with severe frost and icy stretches forming.

The warning for the entire country will be valid from 5:00p.m today until 11:00a.m on Friday (January 19).

The cold snap has made travelling conditions very difficult in some parts of the country, with Met Éireann also warning that the low temperatures can impact vulnerable people and lead to animal welfare issues.

A separate snow-ice warning for Donegal, Leitrim, Mayo and Sligo is due to end at 11:00a.m today.

The UK Met Office said that a snow and ice warning for Antrim, Down, Fermanagh, Tyrone, Derry will remain in place until close to midnight tonight.

This will be replaced by an ice warning for all of Northern Ireland which will be valid until 10:00a.m on Friday.

The frost, ice and fog will slowly clear this morning, but may linger in some areas during the day.

It will be dry and sunny today for most parts, some scattered showers of rain, sleet and snow may persist in Ulster and north Connacht.

Highest daytime temperatures of just 1 to 5° in a light northwesterly wind.

The scattered showers will continue in Ulster and north Connacht tonight, dry and clear elsewhere. Another very cold night with lowest temperatures of -5 to -2° in light variable breezes.

Friday will begin cold and bright before cloud builds from the west in the afternoon and evening, highest temperatures of 4 to 7°.

Rain

Met Éireann has said that the weekend and next week will bring wet conditions, heavy rain expected in the west and north could bring between 30-60mm, while it will be between 20-30mm in the east and south.

It will turn less cold from Saturday and into next week with the risk of frost diminishing.

Most soils types are currently saturated with poorly drained soils in the northern half of the country waterlogged.

There will be little change over the coming week in soil moisture deficits, with wetter conditions at the weekend causing a further deterioration in soil moisture deficits leading to some moderately and poorly drained soils becoming waterlogged.