Met Éireann has issued new Status Yellow weather warnings for snow and ice, which will come into force from tomorrow morning (Wednesday, January 17) for counties Donegal, Leitrim, Mayo and Sligo.

The warning will remain in place from 7:00a.m tomorrow until 11:00a.m Thursday, January 18.

Met Éireann has warned of difficult travelling conditions and some travel and service disruption in these counties.

A Status Yellow weather warning for snow and ice was also issued yesterday in counties Antrim, Armagh, Down, Fermanagh, Tyrone and Derry.

The warnings come into place from tomorrow at 7:00a.m until 11:00a.m Thursday, January 18.

Advertisement

The forecaster warned that frequent heavy snow showers will continue to push inland, likely disrupting travel across the region.

Warnings

Meanwhile, a Status Yellow weather warning for low temperatures and ice remains in place across the whole country.

The national forecaster said that it will be very cold this evening (Tuesday, January 16) and on Wednesday morning with severe frost and icy stretches on roads and foot paths.

The warning, which has been issued for the entire country, comes into force at 6:00p.m today and will remain valid until 11:00a.m on Wednesday.

The freezing conditions will make travelling difficult and could potentially impact vulnerable people and cause animal welfare issues.

Advertisement

Farming impacts

The past week has been much drier than average across the country, with 5mm of rainfall or less recorded across the country.

With mostly light winds and limited precipitation, there will be spraying opportunities over the coming days, especially away from the north and west, according to Met Éireann.

Drying conditions will be generally poor over the coming week due to cold conditions, and mostly light winds.

Most soils types are saturated with poorly drained soils in the northern half of the country waterlogged, according to the national forecaster.

Wetter conditions at the weekend will cause a further deterioration in soil moisture deficits, leading to some moderately and poorly drained soils becoming waterlogged.