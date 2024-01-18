2,310 new tractors were licensed for the first time in 2023, according to data from the Central Statistics Office (CSO).

This was down by 58 units when compared with the 2022 figure of 2,368, and is back by 181 units on the 2,491 tractors registered in 2021.

The data shows that 2,510 used (imported) tractors were licensed for the first time in 2023.

This is an increase on the 2,381 used tractors which were registered in the previous year, but is down by 831 units compared to the 2021 figure of 3,341.

57 new tractors were licensed for the first time in December 2023, while 150 used tractors were registered in the month.

The CSO also said that the number of new cars licensed in 2023 (117,424) rose by 16,075 (16%) vehicles when compared with 2022.

19% of all new cars licensed for the first time last year were electric compared with 15% in 2022.

The number of used cars licensed in 2023 increased by 8% when compared with 2022 (50,381 versus 46,567).

In 2023, 22% of new private cars licensed were diesel, compared with 27% in 2022.

There were 15,365 used (imported) diesel private cars licensed in 2023, compared with 16,370 in 2022, a fall of 6%.

The data shows that Toyota (15,318) was the most popular make of new private car licensed in 2023, followed by Volkswagen (13,359), Hyundai (11,022), Skoda (9,453), and Kia (8,490).

Together, these five brands represent half (50%) of all new private cars licensed in 2023.

The number of new electric cars licensed has increased by 45% from 15,462 in 2022 to 22,493 in 2023.

Of the new electric cars licensed in 2023, the top make and model was Volkswagen ID.4 (2,887), followed by Tesla Model Y (2,119), Hyundai Ioniq (1,227), and Tesla Model 3 (1,203).