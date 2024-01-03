Almost 300mm of rain was recorded in a part of Co. Mayo last month, according to the latest statistics from Met Éireann.

The Climate Statement for December 2023 published today (Wednesday, January 3) shows that last month was dominated by Atlantic low pressure systems with four named storms impacting Ireland.

Storm Elin and Storm Fergus, both named by Met Éireann, crossed directly over the country and brought widespread wet and windy weather on December 9 and 10.

A complex area of low pressure, named storm Gerrit by the UK Met Office, brought several rounds of wet and windy weather on December 27 and 28.

There was a wet and blustery finish to December with the arrival of Storm Geraldine, named by Météo-France.

Rain

For the majority of weather stations monthly rainfall totals in December 2023 were above their 1981-2010 long-term average (LTA).

Monthly rainfall totals ranged from 68.5mm (94% of its LTA) at Dublin Airport to 293.8mm (163% of its LTA) at Newport, Co Mayo.

The month’s highest daily rainfall total was 31.4mm at Johnstown Castle, Co. Wexford on Wednesday, December 27.

The number of rainy days ranged from 21 days at Dublin Airport to 31 days at Valentia Observatory, Co. Kerry.

While the amount of very wet days, with 10mm or more of rainfall, ranged from one day at Dublin Airport and Casement Aerodrome Co. Dublin to 13 days at Newport, Co. Mayo.

Met Éireann

The Met Éireann data shows that all mean air temperatures across the country were above their LTA for the month.

Mean temperatures for the month ranged from 6.2°C (1.9° above its LTA) at Knock Airport, Co. Mayo to 9.6° (1.6° above its LTA) at Sherkin Island, Co. Cork.

The month’s highest temperature was reported at Moore Park, Co. Cork on December 24, with a temperature of 14.4°.

The month’s lowest air minimum was recorded on December 1 at Mount Dillon, Co Roscommon at -5.8 °, while the lowest grass minimum was -9.4° reported at both Mullingar, Co Westmeath and Mount Dillon, Co Roscommon, on the same day.

The number of days with ground frost ranged from three days at Roche’s Point, Co. Cork to 12 days at Mount Dillon, Co. Roscommon.

Monthly sunshine totals ranged from 19.8 hours at Belmullet, Co. Mayo to 62.3 hours at Cork Airport.

The month’s highest gust was reported at Sherkin Island, Co. Cork on December 27 during storm Gerrit at 64 knots (119 km/h).