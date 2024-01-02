Met Éireann has said that the weather is set to remain unsettled over the coming days, with more rain and showers across the country.

However, the national forecaster added that there may be some drier and brighter conditions later in the week.

There will also be a “significant change” over the next week with temperatures set to drop to around 2°C below normal level for this time of the year.

Met Éireann

The weather forecast shows that rain will arrive in most parts this morning (Tuesday, January 2), there will be showers in the northwest. The rain could be heavy and lead to flooding, particularly in the south.

The rain will clear eastwards later in the day, with bright spells and scattered showers to follow.

The south to southwesterly winds will be light to moderate, highest temperatures of 7° to 11°.

Tonight will bring a mix of clear spells and scattered showers, some of which will be heavy and may fall as hail. Lowest temperatures of 3° to 8° in a light to moderate south to southwest wind.

There will be scattered showers and sunny spells on Wednesday, the showers will be most frequent in the west and south of the country.

The westerly winds will be light to moderate, stronger gusts will occur in the southwest. Highest temperatures of 7° to 10°.

The showers will persist on Wednesday night in light to moderate west to southwesterly breezes, lowest temperatures of 1° to 5°.

Met Éireann said that sunny spells and some showers are expected on Thursday with light to moderate variable winds. Afternoon temperatures will range from 5° to 9°.

It will be mainly dry on Thursday night with clear spells, some showers in Atlantic coastal counties. It will be cold with lowest temperatures of 0° to 4° in light to moderate west to northwest winds.

Current indications suggest that Friday will be dry and sunny at first, some showers in the west could push inland later in the day.

The weekend will bring colder conditions with dry and bright spells, some showers are also possible.

Met Éireann said that drying conditions and spraying opportunities will be poor this week due to rain and showers.

With below average rainfall expected over the next seven days there will be some recovery to the soils, in particular to moderately drained soils which will recover slightly to mostly saturated conditions.

Well drained soils will remain saturated while poorly drained soils will remain waterlogged.