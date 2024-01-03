The “strong trend” for environmental projects continues at this year’s 60th BT Young Scientist and Technology Exhibition (BTYSTE), which will begin next week (Thursday, January 11).

The environment will be covered by 11% of all projects, from ways to become more sustainable, to environmentally friendly farming practices, microplastics and natural fertilisers.

Over 50 out of the 2,042 project entries will focus on agriculture or biodiversity.

These include projects such as : Investigating the water filtering capabilities of plants; and whether multispecies swards are the future for sustainable farming.

One particular study by Coláiste Fionnchua in Co. Cork will investigate why women are not traditionally as encouraged into agriculture in the same fashion as men.

A statistical analysis from Colaiste Muire, Co. Cork will look at how biodegradable microplastics affect the DNA genetic code and overall structure of plants from making soil infertile.

An investigation into the behaviour of rooks before weather events, has been entered in the biological ecological category by Borrisokane Community College, Co. Tipperary.

A chemical, physical and mathematical study from a student in Mary Immaculate Secondary School, Co. Clare looks at whether biochar can be used in the construction industry to reduce carbon emissions.

BT Young Scientist 2024

Managing director at BT Ireland, Shay Walsh said: “Each year we continue to be amazed at the caliber of ideas and innovations that are submitted for consideration to the BTYSTE.

“The volume of exceptional entries we received for 2024 exhibition shows that interest in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) continues to grow”.

The number of entries overall this year is the highest recorded in seven years.

The top trends show students from across the Ireland are most interested in learning more about artificial intelligence (AI), diversity and inclusion, along with mental health.

The exhibition will continue until January 13. Tickets can be purchased online.