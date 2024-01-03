From this week (beginning Monday, January 1), there is an increased rate of payment for those who receive the Farm Assist payment.

It was announced in Budget 2024 that people on the maximum rate of Farm Assist will get an increase of €12 per week from January 2024.

There will be proportional increases for qualified adults and people on reduced rates of payment. Maximum weekly personal rate Increase for an adult dependant Increase for a child dependant €232 €154 Child under 12: €46 (full rate), €23 (half rate);

Child aged 12 and over: €54 (full rate), €27 (half rate). Weekly Farm Assist rates for 2024. Source: Citizens Information

To qualify for Farm Assist, you must be considered a farmer, if you farm land that you own or lease and that you use for the purpose of husbandry.

Husbandry means working the land with the aim of taking produce from the land. Farm Assist 2023 2024 Maximum weekly rate €220 €232 Increase for a qualified adult €146 €154 The increase in payment rates from 2023 to 2024. Source: Citizens Information

You must pass a means tests, which means the Department of Social Protection examines all your sources of income and to qualify, your income must be below a certain amount.

You must also be farming in Ireland and be aged between 18 and 66.

Scheme payment increases

It was also announced in Budget 2024 that people on the maximum rate of the Rural Social Scheme (RSS) will get an increase of €12 per week from January 2024.

The RSS provides a supplementary income for low-income farmers and fishermen or women who are unable to earn an adequate living.

To qualify for the scheme, you must be getting a social welfare payment (including Farm Assist).

In return, people participating in the scheme provide services that benefit rural communities.

Scheme participants work 19.5 hours per week. These hours are based on a farmer or fisher-friendly schedule. This ensures that participation on the scheme does not affect your farming or fishing activities.