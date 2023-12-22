In the last 34 years, Co. Armagh milk haulier Brian Patterson has seen the good and the great of the dairy industry.

From bust to boom, from quotas to expansion, Brian has forged great relationships and been the connection between farmers and their co-op for four decades.

On New Year’s Eve, the Newtownhamilton native will back into his last farmyard, connect to the last bulk tank and lift his last litre of milk. Brian speaks to Agriland as part of his rounds at the busy Christmas period.

Haulier

Brian, who has hauled milk for Lakeland Dairies and before that, LacPatrick and Town of Monaghan, told Agriland that while milk is produced all year around, there is a special sense on farms around the festive period.

“This December marks my 34th year in a row picking up milk around Christmas Day. There is something special about farms on Christmas Day,” he explained.

“There is more of a buzz than usual with jobs to be done before taking a few hours. Despite that, people are more relaxed.

“I enjoy picking the milk up and then getting home on time for Christmas dinner with my own family,” Brian explained on his route around Markethill, Co. Armagh.

Brian clearly remembers his first ever milk run on August 12, 1990.

He reminisces fondly over four decades he has collected milk from farmyards. Close friendships have been forged, bonds have been built and news shared.

The connection between the haulier and farmer is hugely important. As well as collecting milk, the haulier can often be a source of news and information for farmers who might not see many others in their yard.

Friendships

Brian has made close friends over the years, including the McKnight family of Newtownhamilton, who he collects his final load of milk from this Christmas.

Keith McKnight, whose father George started milking in a bire with 12 cows in the 1970s, is now milking up to 800 cows, all year around in a newly constructed 70-unit rotary parlour.

Brian’s friendship with the McKnight family has lasted the test of time, as he recalls his first collection of milk from George in 1990.

While the tanker fills in the McKnight dairy, Brian and Keith recall George’s ambition and forward thinking.

“I was going to be an accountant or something that would make me a good living, but I saw the work and progress dad was making here. So, I decided to stick with the cows,” Keith joked.

Brian collects approximately 40,000L of milk from the McKnight’s Holstein herd every two days. Keith’s daughters, mother and sons all work to keep stock fed. They also keep on top of the paperwork and ensure meal orders are on track.

“As long as I am coming here to lift milk, the McKnights have been working hard to make improvements and keep things ticking along with the time,” Brian said.

“It’s a credit to this family, as every one of them is involved in keeping the family farm business up and running so well.”

On the road back to Lakeland Dairies in Bailieboro, Brian remarked on his career and how the interaction between farmers and the co-op is what he will miss the most.

“It is hard work, but I thoroughly enjoyed every day of it. I will miss the farmers, the crew in milk intake and the craic. I had a great old time of it, and I will miss it, surely.”