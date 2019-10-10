Massey Ferguson unveils its ‘NEXT Edition’ tractor line-up

Massey Ferguson will launch its new ‘NEXT Edition’ tractors at Agritechnica 2019 in Germany next month. They are described as “high-specification” models.

‘NEXT Edition’ specification will be available on four Massey Ferguson models – the 110hp 5711 S Dyna-4; the 130hp 5713 S Dyna-4; the 200hp 7720 S Dyna-VT; and the 255hp 7726 S Dyna-VT.

These special-edition tractors combine elements of the 5700 S Essential and 7700 S Exclusive packages with “further features”.

“We just simply looked at our customers’ needs in these segments – considering our best-selling tractors, as well as the preferred options, equipment and transmissions,” said Francesco Quaranta, vice-president of the Sales & Marketing division (Massey Ferguson Europe & Middle East).

“These tractors have a unique ‘NEXT Edition’ emblem on the bonnet, as well as an exclusive plate inside, which shows its special-edition build number.

The ‘NEXT Edition’ models come in the iconic MF red colour, but with distinctive black grilles. Alternatively, you can choose a full black livery for the same price.

He added: “The two new 5700 S Dyna-4 ‘NEXT Edition’ models have an increased specification [over standard ‘Essential’ models].

“The upgraded package includes: an automatic air-suspended, swivel seat; mechanical cab suspension; 100L/minute hydraulic oil flow; an AutoDrive function on the Dyna-4 transmission; three mechanical spool valves; and up to 12 LED work and road-lights.

“The two new 7700 S Dyna-VT ‘NEXT Edition’ models also have an increased specification (over the existing ‘Exclusive’ specification).

“The upgraded package includes: a heavy-duty Integrated Front Linkage System (IFLS); 2.55m-wide rear fenders with rear extensions; wide-pivoting front fenders; and up to 16 LED work and road-lights.

“It also includes SpeedSteer. It reduces the number of steering wheel revolutions needed to make turns.”