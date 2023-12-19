Carnew Mart in Co. Wicklow, hosted its second-last general cattle sale of the year on Saturday, December 16.

A sale report from the mart venue described the sale as “very large” for the time of the year, with just over 900 head of cattle on offer in total.

In the cow sale, an 896kg Simmental cow sold for €2,460, or €2.75/kg while an 854kg Charolais cow sold for €2,240 or €2.62/kg.

Prices from the cow sale at Carnew mart:

716kg Hereford cow sold for €1,800 or €2.51/kg;

800kg Limousin cow sold for €2,080 or €2.60/kg;

769kg Friesian cow sold for €1,530 or €1.99/kg.

Store cows:

540kg Simmental cow sold for €1,110 or €2.05/kg

760kg Friesian cow sold for €1,080 or €1.42/kg;

610kg Friesian cow sold for €830 or €1.36.

In the heifer sale, prices were strengthening with both farmers and factory agents keen for the stronger, forward-type heifers.

A 556kg Charolais heifer sold for €1,600, or €2.88/kg while another 540kg Limousin heifer sold for €1,460 or €2.70/kg.

Other prices from the heifer sale:

570kg Charolais heifer sold for €1,790 or €3.14/kg;

283kg Limousin heifer sold for €820 or €2.90/kg;

302kg Charolais heifer sold for €980 or €3.25/kg.

Both bullocks and bulls alike met “a very lively trade”, with both farmers and factory agents, described as being “very active around the ring battling it out for the stock on offer”.

In the bull sale, a 566kg Charolais bull sold for €1,620 or €2,86/kg, while a 410kg Limousin bull sold for €1,210 or €2.95/kg.

Meanwhile, in the bullock sale, a 631kg Limousin bullock sold for €1,980 or €3.14/kg. A 622kg Charolais bullock sold for €1,900 or €3.05/kg.

Other prices from the bullock sale:

562kg Limousin bullock sold for €1,650 or €2.93/kg;

584kg Limousin bullock sold for €1,740 or €2.97/kg;

622kg Charolais bullock sold for €1,900 or €3.05/kg;

482kg Charolais bullock sold for €1,540 or €3.20/kg.

The management of Carnew Mart wished all customers a happy Christmas and a peaceful and prosperous new year.

The last sale for sheep, dairy calves, cows and cattle takes place on Thursday, December 21 starting at 10.00a.m with sheep.