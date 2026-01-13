Mart report: Export buyer activity lifts weanling bull trade at Carnew

Carnew Mart in Co. Wicklow hosted its weekly general cattle sale on Saturday, January 10 with "a strong trade for all classes of cattle," according to the mart's Eugene Clune.

The news comes as last week Agriland revealed a new contract had been secured for 4,000 male cattle.

Clune said: "Beef cattle met a particularly lively demand with factory agents and wholesalers very active throughout the sale, and beef cows sold to a top price of €3,200."

Some of the top cow prices from the sale:

812kg Belgian Blue cow sold for €3,010 or €3.71/kg;

792kg Charolais cow sold for €2,920 or €3.69/kg;

750kg Limousin cow sold for €2,530 or €3.37/kg;

394kg Friesian cow sold for €1,260 or €3.20/kg.

Beef heifers reached €2,800 or €4.27/kg for a 656kg Charolais while beef bullocks hit €2,780 or €4.26/kg for a 650kg Angus bullock.

Bulls sold to a top price of €2,950 for a 728kg Charolais with a top price per kilo of €6.83/kg achieved for a quality 240kg Limousin weanling bull.

Some of the other top weanling bull prices from the sale:

596kg Limousin bull sold for €2,880 or €4.83/kg;

260kg Charolais bull sold for €1,540 or €5.92/kg;

300kg Charolais bull sold for €1,760 or €5.87/kg.

"Farmers showed strong interest in store cattle, while exporters were particularly active for bull weanlings," Clune noted.

Heifer prices from the sale:

656kg Charolais heifer sold for €2,800 or €4.27/kg;

656kg Charolais heifer sold for €2,780 or €4.24/kg;

Two 586kg Charolais heifers sold for €2.660 each or €4.54/kg

312kg Belgian Blue heifer sold for €1,750 or €5.61/kg;

268kg Limousin heifer sold for €1,480 or €5.52/kg;

537kg Angus heifer sold for €2,450 or €4.56/kg.

The trade in the sale was driven by strong factory and wholesale demand, with "keen competition for all types of beef and forward cattle".

In the bullock sale, the top price per kilo was €5.02, paid for a 440kg Limousin bullock that made €2,210.

Other heavier bullocks reached €2,640 or €4.34/kg for a 608kg Limousin, and €2,560 or €3.81/kg for a 672kg Hereford bullock.