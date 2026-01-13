Mart report: Export buyer activity lifts weanling bull trade at Carnew

Carnew Mart in Co. Wicklow hosted its weekly general cattle sale on Saturday, January 10 with "a strong trade for all classes of cattle," according to the mart's Eugene Clune.
The news comes as last week Agriland revealed a new contract had been secured for 4,000 male cattle.
Clune said: "Beef cattle met a particularly lively demand with factory agents and wholesalers very active throughout the sale, and beef cows sold to a top price of €3,200."
Some of the top cow prices from the sale:
Beef heifers reached €2,800 or €4.27/kg for a 656kg Charolais while beef bullocks hit €2,780 or €4.26/kg for a 650kg Angus bullock.
Bulls sold to a top price of €2,950 for a 728kg Charolais with a top price per kilo of €6.83/kg achieved for a quality 240kg Limousin weanling bull.
Some of the other top weanling bull prices from the sale:
"Farmers showed strong interest in store cattle, while exporters were particularly active for bull weanlings," Clune noted.
Heifer prices from the sale:
The trade in the sale was driven by strong factory and wholesale demand, with "keen competition for all types of beef and forward cattle".
In the bullock sale, the top price per kilo was €5.02, paid for a 440kg Limousin bullock that made €2,210.
Other heavier bullocks reached €2,640 or €4.34/kg for a 608kg Limousin, and €2,560 or €3.81/kg for a 672kg Hereford bullock.