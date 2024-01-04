Farmers who had a stocking rate of 130kg N/Ha or above in 2023 will be required to use low emission slurry spreading (LESS) equipment, when the slurry spreading season opens this year.

According to an official document entitled ‘European Union (Good Agricultural Practice For Protection of Waters) (Amendment) (No. 2) Regulations 2022’: “LESS equipment must be used for the application of slurry on holdings with a previous years grassland stocking rates of 130 kg N/Ha from grazing livestock manure or above, prior to export of livestock manure from the holding from January 1, 2024.”

From January 1, 2025, the same rule rule will apply to all farms with a stocking rate of 100kg N/Ha or above.

LESS has been mandatory for spreading slurry produced by pigs on any holding since January 1, 2023.

Soiled water

As reported by Agriland earlier this week, the closed period for spreading soiled water has now ended. The closed period was in place from December 10 until December 31, 2023. Farmers are now permitted to spread soiled water, once conditions are suitable.

This year (2024), the closed period for spreading soiled water will begin on December 1, with the exception of winter milk suppliers. Next year, in 2025, the closed period for soiled water is from December 1 to December 31, for all milk suppliers.

Soiled water is defined as water that has been collected from the milking parlour, collecting yards, unroofed temporary holding yards, washing beet or machinery, and runoff from silage bases.

It includes water from concreted areas, hardstanding areas, holding areas for livestock, and other farmyard areas, where such water is contaminated by contact with any of the following:

Livestock faeces, urine or silage effluent;

Chemical fertilisers;

Washings such as vegetable washings, milking parlour washings or washings from mushroom houses;

Water used in washing farm equipment.

Within the regulations, soiled water does not include any liquid with a biochemical oxygen demand (BOD) exceeding 2,500mg/L, or a dry matter (DM) content exceeding 1% (10 g/L).

If it is stored together with slurry, it is considered slurry for the purpose of the regulation – and is therefore subject to the same storage and management requirements.

Slurry

Although the closed period for soiled water has now ended, the closed period for slurry is still in place, and will be until the end of the month in some areas.

The closed period for slurry remains in place until January 12, for Zone A; January 15, for Zone B; and January 31 for Zone C.

With open period for slurry in some areas beginning from late next week, now is a good time to remind yourself of the importance of safety when dealing with slurry.