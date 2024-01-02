The new year has started off on a positive note for Irish beef price, with further increases seen in the price offerings from a number of processers across the country.

Procurement staff have said that the demand for beef was “good” over the festive period, and this is helping to add further increases to the beef price.

January of last year (2023) seen steer price open at approximately €5.00/kg on the grid, and this had increased to €5.20/kg on the grid by the end of the month, generally speaking.

It remains to be seen whether the same trend will materialise this year, but the mood is certainly one of optimism for prices going forward.

Beef price: Heifers and steers

Factory quotes for heifers are ranging from €5.00 – €5.15/kg on the grid this morning (Tuesday, January 2).

Steers are being quoted at €4.95 – €5.10/kg on the grid this week, generally speaking.

Some processors appear to be starting the week with conservative price quotes, but will likely have to move their lower price offerings up, to secure any significant volumes of cattle.

Most factories are only be operating a four-day kill this week, and will have returned to normal processing capacity by next week.

Cow price

Cow price has seen some level of strengthening again this week also, with some of the lower quotes increasing.

Cows grading a U are being quoted at prices ranging from €4.45 – €4.60/kg. Cows grading an R are being quoted at prices ranging from €4.35 – €4.50/kg.

Cows grading a O are being quoted at prices ranging from €4.15 – €4.30/kg, and cows grading a P are being quoted at €4.00 – €4.05/kg.

Bulls

Numbers of young bulls appearing at factories are expected to increase over the coming weeks, albeit numbers of young bulls have been in decline in recent years.

Looking at factory quotes for under-24-month-bulls and bulls grading a U are being quoted at prices ranging from €5.10 – €5.30/kg. Bulls grading an R are being quoted at €5.00 – €5.20/kg. Bulls grading a O are being quoted at €4.80 – €4.90/kg generally speaking, and bulls grading a P are being quoted at €4.70 – €4.80/kg.

Under-16-month bulls are being quoted at €5.00 – €5.10/kg on the grid.