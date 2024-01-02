Four people have put their names forward to become the new Irish Farmers’ Association (IFA) National Treasurer.

The position is currently held by Martin Stapleton who unsuccessfully contested the IFA presidential election last month.

The Limerick farmer took over the role from Tim Cullinan in 2020 when he was elected IFA president.

An IFA spokesperson confirmed to Agriland that by the close of nominations today (Tuesday, January 2) the following candidates had declared their interest in running for the IFA treasurer:

Patrick McCormick, Monaghan;

Rose Mary McDonagh, Galway;

Pat O’Keeffe, North Cork;

Nighel Sweetnam, Cork Central.

The election, in which only members of IFA National Council are eligible to vote, will take place as part of the association’s Annual General Meeting (AGM) at Farm Centre in Dublin on Tuesday, January 9.

The new IFA president, Francie Gorman and IFA deputy president, Alice Doyle will officially take up their positions at next week’s meeting, along with the three new IFA regional chairs: Conor O’Leary (Munster); Brendan Golden (Connacht) and Paul O’Brien (South Leinster). Laois farmer Francie Gorman is congratulated by his son Tom and wife Kay, as he was elected 17th president of the IFA Image: Finbarr O’Rourke

It has also been confirmed that John Carroll, the Louth IFA chair has been elected as the new chair of the farm organisation’s National Rules and Privileges Committee.

This position, which was previously included with the role of treasurer, is currently held by outgoing IFA deputy president Brian Rushe.

Following the recent elections, several IFA committee positions will also be filled next week, including environment and farm family and social affairs.