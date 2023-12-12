The winning candidates in the Irish Farmers’ Association (IFA) presidential and deputy presidential elections have been confirmed today (Tuesday, December 12).

Francie Gorman from Ballinakill IFA branch in Co. Laois was announced as the winner, beating Martin Stapleton from Oola IFA branch, Co. Limerick.

When the final tally was announced, Francie Gorman had secured a total of 16,699 votes and Martin Stapleton had secured a total of 13,210.

The infographic below shows the candidate that received the highest number of votes in each county:

As can be seen from the colour-coded map above, Martin Stapleton received the highest number of votes in every county of Munster, however, Francie Gorman received the highest number of votes in every other county outside of Munster.

A total of 941 IFA branches voted in the election.

The table below gives a clearer breakdown of the number of votes each presidential candidate received in each county: County Winner Total votes Gorman Stapleton Carlow Gorman 686 623 63 Cavan Gorman 719 398 321 Clare Stapleton 1,357 522 835 Cork Central Stapleton 1,462 439 1,023 Cork North Stapleton 953 295 658 Cork West Stapleton 951 397 554 Donegal Gorman 751 557 194 Dublin Gorman 156 123 33 Galway Gorman 2,576 1,624 952 Kerry Stapleton 1,773 579 1,194 Kildare Gorman 809 725 84 Kilkenny Gorman 1,560 1,358 202 Laois Gorman 1,720 1,700 20 Leitrim Gorman 384 306 78 Limerick Stapleton 2,303 131 2,172 Longford Gorman 366 260 106 Louth Gorman 290 185 105 Mayo Gorman 1,140 719 421 Meath Gorman 832 427 405 Monaghan Gorman 629 415 214 Offaly Gorman 722 644 78 Roscommon Gorman 925 773 152 Sligo Gorman 406 279 127 Tipperary North Stapleton 1,656 509 1,147 Tipperary South Stapleton 1,270 306 964 Waterford Stapleton 634 288 346 Westmeath Gorman 501 355 146 Wexford Gorman 1,751 1,349 402 Wicklow Gorman 627 413 214 Total Gorman 29,909 16,699 13,210 Source: IFA

As the table above indicates, the total valid poll was 29,909, with Francie Gorman securing 56% of this and Martin Stapleton securing 44% of this.

Deputy presidential race

In the IFA deputy president race, Alice Doyle, from Camolin IFA branch Co. Wexford, was announced as the winner, beating Pat Murphy from Ardrahan IFA branch, Co. Galway.

When the final tally was announced, Alice Doyle had secured 16,502 votes and Pat Murphy had secured 12,968 votes.

The infographic below shows the deputy candidate that received the highest number of votes in each county:

As can be seen from the map above, Pat Murphy secured the highest number of votes in the counties along the western seaboard, excluding Donegal but including Cavan and Roscommon while Alice Doyle received the highest number of votes in all the remaining counties.

The table below gives a clearer breakdown of the number of votes each deputy presidential candidate received in each county: County Winner Total votes Doyle Murphy Carlow Doyle 681 629 52 Cavan Murphy 722 299 423 Clare Murphy 1,337 460 877 Cork Central Doyle 1,446 974 472 Cork North Doyle 935 624 311 Cork West Doyle 952 609 343 Donegal Doyle 743 413 330 Dublin Doyle 153 106 47 Galway Murphy 2,625 190 2,435 Kerry Murphy 1,698 784 914 Kildare Doyle 800 658 142 Kilkenny Doyle 1,529 1,303 226 Laois Doyle 1,589 1,109 480 Leitrim Murphy 380 81 299 Limerick Doyle 2,185 1,144 1,041 Longford Doyle 362 219 143 Louth Doyle 292 213 79 Mayo Murphy 1,165 223 942 Meath Doyle 831 524 307 Monaghan Doyle 616 350 266 Offaly Doyle 694 399 295 Roscommon Murphy 920 221 699 Sligo Murphy 406 118 288 Tipperary North Doyle 1,626 933 693 Tipperary South Doyle 1,243 851 392 Waterford Doyle 631 462 169 Westmeath Doyle 496 284 212 Wexford Doyle 1,772 1,707 65 Wicklow Doyle 641 615 26 Total Doyle 29,470 16,502 12,968 Source: IFA

When the final votes were counted, Alice Doyle had secured 56% of the vote and Pat Murphy had secured 44% of the vote.