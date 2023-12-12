The winning candidates in the Irish Farmers’ Association (IFA) presidential and deputy presidential elections have been confirmed today (Tuesday, December 12).

Francie Gorman from Ballinakill IFA branch in Co. Laois was announced as the winner, beating Martin Stapleton from Oola IFA branch, Co. Limerick.

When the final tally was announced, Francie Gorman had secured a total of 16,699 votes and Martin Stapleton had secured a total of 13,210.

The infographic below shows the candidate that received the highest number of votes in each county:

As can be seen from the colour-coded map above, Martin Stapleton received the highest number of votes in every county of Munster, however, Francie Gorman received the highest number of votes in every other county outside of Munster.

A total of 941 IFA branches voted in the election.

The table below gives a clearer breakdown of the number of votes each presidential candidate received in each county:

CountyWinnerTotal votesGormanStapleton
CarlowGorman68662363
CavanGorman719398321
ClareStapleton1,357522835
Cork CentralStapleton1,4624391,023
Cork NorthStapleton953295658
Cork WestStapleton951397554
DonegalGorman751557194
DublinGorman15612333
GalwayGorman2,5761,624952
KerryStapleton1,7735791,194
KildareGorman80972584
KilkennyGorman1,5601,358202
LaoisGorman1,7201,70020
LeitrimGorman38430678
LimerickStapleton2,3031312,172
LongfordGorman366260106
LouthGorman290185105
MayoGorman1,140719421
MeathGorman832427405
MonaghanGorman629415214
OffalyGorman72264478
RoscommonGorman925773152
SligoGorman406279127
Tipperary NorthStapleton1,6565091,147
Tipperary SouthStapleton1,270306964
WaterfordStapleton634288346
WestmeathGorman501355146
WexfordGorman1,7511,349402
WicklowGorman627413214
TotalGorman29,90916,69913,210
Source: IFA

As the table above indicates, the total valid poll was 29,909, with Francie Gorman securing 56% of this and Martin Stapleton securing 44% of this.

Deputy presidential race

In the IFA deputy president race, Alice Doyle, from Camolin IFA branch Co. Wexford, was announced as the winner, beating Pat Murphy from Ardrahan IFA branch, Co. Galway.

When the final tally was announced, Alice Doyle had secured 16,502 votes and Pat Murphy had secured 12,968 votes.

The infographic below shows the deputy candidate that received the highest number of votes in each county:

As can be seen from the map above, Pat Murphy secured the highest number of votes in the counties along the western seaboard, excluding Donegal but including Cavan and Roscommon while Alice Doyle received the highest number of votes in all the remaining counties.

The table below gives a clearer breakdown of the number of votes each deputy presidential candidate received in each county:

CountyWinnerTotal votesDoyleMurphy
CarlowDoyle68162952
CavanMurphy722299423
ClareMurphy1,337460877
Cork CentralDoyle1,446974472
Cork NorthDoyle935624311
Cork WestDoyle952609343
DonegalDoyle743413330
DublinDoyle15310647
GalwayMurphy2,6251902,435
KerryMurphy1,698784914
KildareDoyle800658142
KilkennyDoyle1,5291,303226
LaoisDoyle1,5891,109480
LeitrimMurphy38081299
LimerickDoyle2,1851,1441,041
LongfordDoyle362219143
LouthDoyle29221379
MayoMurphy1,165223942
MeathDoyle831524307
MonaghanDoyle616350266
OffalyDoyle694399295
RoscommonMurphy920221699
SligoMurphy406118288
Tipperary NorthDoyle1,626933693
Tipperary SouthDoyle1,243851392
WaterfordDoyle631462169
WestmeathDoyle496284212
WexfordDoyle1,7721,70765
WicklowDoyle64161526
TotalDoyle29,47016,50212,968
Source: IFA

When the final votes were counted, Alice Doyle had secured 56% of the vote and Pat Murphy had secured 44% of the vote.

IFA IFA ELECTION 2023 NATIONAL ELECTION COUNT