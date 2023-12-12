The next president of the Irish Farmers’ Association (IFA) has pledged to make “farmer incomes” a key priority when he takes up the role next January and has also warned that the next Common Agricultural Policy (CAP) must deliver for Irish farmers.

Francie Gorman who today (Tuesday, December 12) was elected as the 17th president of the IFA told Agriland that the European Union needs to “significantly increase” the CAP budget – if it wants to maintain food production in Europe.

“One of the key issues that farmers face is the demands that are being made of them by the EU when it comes to the environment.

“But then the EU doesn’t appear to recognise the work that farmers have done to improve water quality and sustainability and it must also significantly increase the financial support that is made available to farmers to support food production,” Gorman added.

He said that farmers "cannot be environmentally regulated out of business" by the EU but also stressed that equally farmers in Ireland have an important role to play in protecting the environment.

The next IFA president is also keen to rebalance what he has described as the “unfair criticism” of farmers from some quarters.

He believes that farmers need to adopt a “unified” approach to these criticisms and highlight the the important role they play in food production.

Gorman told Agriland that he wants farmers to have a strong voice – particularly on key issues that impact on farm families and their future.

IFA finances

Gorman has also identified the current financial position of the IFA will be a key priority for him as soon as he takes up his new role as president.

He has particular views about the IFA’s headquarters, the Farm Centre in Bluebell, Dublin and why there needs to a discussion around the future role it could play.

“It’s absolutely critical for the IFA that the issue of its finances are dealt with – we’ll be having discussions on this before Christmas.

“It is important that the IFA is here to represent farmers, to speak up for farmers of all sizes and it is unique in that we can represent all farmers – that’s why we have to ensure its future for the long term,” Gorman added.