Man dies in construction accident on Limerick farm

Gardaí are investigating the death of a man aged in his 40s after the wall of a farm shed collapsed while construction work was being carried out.

In a statement, Gardaí said that the incident took place yesterday, Saturday, August 24, in Abbeyfeale, Co. Limerick.

The alarm was raised at around 7:30pm yesterday evening, at which point Garda officers and emergency personnel attended to the accident.

Sadly, the man was pronounced dead at the scene a short time later.

“The man was seriously injured when the wall of a farm shed collapsed while construction work was being carried out,” the Garda statement explained.

The local coroner was notified, and the body of the deceased was moved to University Hospital Limerick, where a post-mortem will be carried out.

The Health and Safety Authority (HSA) was notified of the incident, and an examination of the scene was conducted.

Gardaí confirmed that investigations are ongoing.

Sadly, this is the latest in a number of farm-related fatalities this year.

Most recently, a man in his 50s died in an accident on a farm outside the village of Taghmaconnell, Co. Roscommon in early July.

It is understood that the accident occurred while the farmer was patching bales in the yard.

Gardaí had also began an investigation into that accident, which occurred sometime between July 1 and 3.