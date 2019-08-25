Wicklow Cheviot Sheep Breeders getting ready for the upcoming show season

Throughout the south-east of the country, Wicklow Cheviot sheep are being prepared for upcoming shows and sales.

John Malone, the Wicklow Cheviot Sheep Breeders’ Association’s chairperson, said: “The Wicklow Cheviot ewe is highly sought after due to its unique traits and characteristics.

“They are renowned for their extreme hardiness; longevity; great mothering ability; and for producing top-quality lambs. Wicklow Cheviots are suited to upland farming and do exceptionally well grazing heather on mountain land,” he added.

The association has upwards of 200 members, whose aim is to produce top-quality stock for sales throughout the country and to promote the Cheviot breed.

“The Cheviot ewe crossed with a Suffolk ram produces top-quality speckled faced hoggets and ewe lambs that will be available in marts over the coming weeks.”

Upcoming shows and sales

The busy period kicks off at Carnew Mart, Co. Wicklow, where the Aughrim Cheviot breeders’ show and sale takes place on Friday, September 6.

This is followed by a Cheviot breeders’ sale on Tuesday, September 11, and the Tullow breeders’ sale on Wednesday, September 11, at Blessington Mart, Co. Wicklow.

The final show and sale takes place on Saturday, October 5, at Tullow Mart, Co. Carlow, with a sale of Cheviot rams.

Some of the best-quality breeding Cheviot ewes, hoggets and ewe lambs will be available at these sales; with buyers coming from all parts of the country.

The prices from last year’s shows ranged from €150/head up to €230/head for Cheviot hoggets, with prize winners making €257/head.

Breeding ewes made from €120/head up to €190/head and Cheviot ewe lambs sold for €90-165/head.