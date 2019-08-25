Knockbridge Vintage Rally and Working Day ready to roll

The annual Knockbridge Vintage Rally and Working Day is ready to roll on Sunday, September 8, in Knockbridge, just outside Dundalk, Co. Louth. Gates will open at 1:00pm.

There will be a large collection of vintage tractors, cars and bicycles as well as vintage threshing and a working area that will include binders, reapers and vintage combines. For the first year, there will be a tarmac area available for all vintage cars.

Country music star Declan Nerney is scheduled to be on stage at 3:00pm. A jiving competition has been organised to attract those with the moves that can turn heads, with a top prize of €100.

One of the many new participants this year is Tara Walker of East Coast Cookery School who works with LMFM and Virgin Media. Tara will give a cookery demonstration that will highlight key areas in the battle to reduce food waste including planning, shopping, cooking correct portion sizes and food storage.

Talk on bees

Bee Wise from the Boyne Valley will give an interactive talk on bees, the importance of biodiversity and demonstrate the process of making honey.

Children will be catered for in the fun corner with amusements including bouncing castles, a magician, slides, face painting, nail art and other novelty events. Maperath Farm will roll out its educational mobile farm.

Sheep racing is part of the Knockbridge programme along with a dog show. Categories for the canines include: pups under 12 months; child handler under 12; large dogs; small dogs; dogs over seven years; and dogs that you would like to take home. There will also be an agility course.

Vintage fashion show

It will be a case of holding back the years at the vintage fashion show, with local people providing gems from the past for modelling.

There will be a flower arranging demonstration by Veronica McMahon who is well-known locally and nationally.

A World War I Irish historian will have an extensive collection of military memorabilia on display. There will also be an exhibition dedicated to Michael Collins.

All proceeds raised on the day will be donated to local charities. For more information, phone: 087-2204 261; or check out the Knockbridge Vintage Club Facebook page.