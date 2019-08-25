Harvest pics: Limerick to Louth…caught between the showers

The rain of the past week resulted in a steady flow of entries to AgriLand‘s Harvest Photo Competition. From Co. Limerick to Co. Louth, we received shots of the small bit of action that took place from the week past, but more of earlier harvest activity.

Although most shots were from weeks’ previous, as only a small number of combines made their way to the field from Monday to Thursday of the week gone by.

The picture at the top of the article was sent in by Darren O’Neill (Wexford Agri Photos) and features Stewart Agri cutting wheat in Tacumshane, Co. Wexford, with a Claas Lexion 760.

Darren also sent in the image (below) of a Claas Lexion 630 harvesting barley in Broadway, Co. Wexford, for Butler’s Air Hill Farms.

Martin Maher was busy drawing straw in the snap below.

Stephen O’Regan sent in the shots in the gallery below. Grain was being drawn in while harvesting in east Cork.

Pat Wade is pictured below. Rochford Agri Contractors was cutting Pat’s spring barley last Sunday, August 18, near Bannow Bay, Co. Wexford. The image was sent in by Yvonne Whitty.

Advertisement

Yvonne also sent in some working shots (in the gallery below). The Ceeragh Islands can be seen in the background.

Pat Mullins from Kildorrery, Co. Cork, captured two of the images in the gallery below. A crop of Tower winter barley was being harvested. The final image in the gallery was taken by Nick Laraman; he caught the sunset over the rows of straw.

Richie Lowe sent in the image (below) of the winter barley harvest in Adare, Co. Limerick.

Gareth Murphy snapped some action around his local area of Termonfeckin, Co. Louth. The images can be seen in the gallery below.

Stay safe when snapping

Remember to stay safe when snapping. Always be mindful of the dangers around you when taking pictures on the farm or where heavy machinery is working.

How To Enter

To be in with a chance to win some AgriLand merchandise please email your pictures to: [email protected]; alternatively, you can tag @AgrilandIreland on Twitter and Facebook.

Don’t forget to let us know what part of the country you’re in and when the shot was taken.

You can also add #Harvest2019 if you want to share your shots with the wider Twitter community, but make sure to tag @AgrilandIreland so we can see them.