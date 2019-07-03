Roscommon farmer dies in silage-related accident

A farmer in his 50s has died following an accident on a farm outside the village of Taghmaconnell, Co. Roscommon.

It is understood that the accident occured while the farmer was patching bales in the yard.

Sources in the area have informed AgriLand that the farmer slipped between the silage bales and tragically was unable to free himself.

This is the second farm fatality to hit the rural parish in the past month.

In a statement to this publication An Garda Síochána confirmed that: “Gardaí are investigating a sudden death of a man.

The statement added that the fatality “occurred on a farmland in the Killeglan area of Taghmaconnell

between July 1 and July 3. The discovery was made and this was reported to Gardaí today, Wednesday, July 3.

“The man’s remains have been taken to the Galway University for post mortem.

The results of which will determine the course of the Garda investigation,” the statement concludes.

Midlands accident

Separately, it was was reported earlier today that a woman had to be airlifted to hospital following a farm accident involving cattle in the midlands, according to Gardaí.

Confirming the news to AgriLand, a spokesperson for An Garda Síochána issued a brief statement on the incident, which occurred earlier this week.

“Gardaí were called to the scene of an incident on a farm in Mountrath, Co. Laois, at approximately 1:00pm on Monday, July 1, where a female in her late 60s was apparently injured by cattle,” the Garda representative said.

She was airlifted to hospital where her injuries are not believed to be life threatening.