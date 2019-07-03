Woman airlifted to hospital following farm accident

A woman had to be airlifted to hospital following a farm accident involving cattle in the midlands, according to Gardaí.

Confirming the news to AgriLand, a spokesperson for An Garda Síochána issued a brief statement on the incident, which occurred earlier this week.

“Gardaí were called to the scene of an incident on a farm in Mountrath, Co. Laois, at approximately 1:00pm on Monday, July 1, where a female in her late 60s was apparently injured by cattle,” the Garda representative said.

She was airlifted to hospital where her injuries are not believed to be life threatening.

The spokesperson concluded noting that the Health and Safety Authority (HSA) is examining the scene.

Elderly man airlifted following dog attack

Last month, Gardaí in Co. Cavan investigated an attack in which an elderly man was seriously injured by a dog and subsequently airlifted to hospital.

It is understood that the injured man is a farmer who was cycling to look at livestock when the incident occurred.

The man, aged in his 80s, was airlifted to St. James’s Hospital, Dublin. According to Gardaí, his injuries were not believed to be life threatening.