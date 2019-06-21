Man killed in farm accident in Roscommon

A man was killed in a farm accident in Co. Roscommon in recent days, the Health and Safety Authority (HSA) has confirmed.

The incident occurred on Saturday, June 15, a spokesperson for the authority told AgriLand.

It is understood that the accident involved a tractor.

There are no further details available at this time.

Farm fatalities

The incident was the second farm fatality to occur in the space of three days, following the death of a farmer in an accident near Ferns, Co. Wexford.

It is understood the accident occurred on Thursday, June 13, at approximately 3:00pm.

The exact circumstances surrounding the accident are not yet known; however, it is understood the fatal incident involved machinery.

The man was said to be an elderly farmer and the HSA said it has launched an investigation.

Sources in the area have said the man was widely known in farming circles, both locally and nationally.

Meanwhile, on a related note, An Garda Síochána is investigating a single vehicle, fatal road traffic collision involving a quad bike in Co. Donegal.

The incident occurred on Sunday, June 16, according to a statement from An Garda Síochána.

The driver of the quad, a man in his 40s, sustained serious head injuries when he came off the bike while travelling on a local road at Mullinboys near Mountcharles at approximately 7:00pm, according to the Garda statement.