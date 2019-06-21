Man killed in farm accident in Roscommon
A man was killed in a farm accident in Co. Roscommon in recent days, the Health and Safety Authority (HSA) has confirmed.
The incident occurred on Saturday, June 15, a spokesperson for the authority told AgriLand.
It is understood that the accident involved a tractor.
There are no further details available at this time.
Farm fatalities
The incident was the second farm fatality to occur in the space of three days, following the death of a farmer in an accident near Ferns, Co. Wexford.
It is understood the accident occurred on Thursday, June 13, at approximately 3:00pm.
The exact circumstances surrounding the accident are not yet known; however, it is understood the fatal incident involved machinery.
Sources in the area have said the man was widely known in farming circles, both locally and nationally.
Meanwhile, on a related note, An Garda Síochána is investigating a single vehicle, fatal road traffic collision involving a quad bike in Co. Donegal.
The incident occurred on Sunday, June 16, according to a statement from An Garda Síochána.
He was taken by ambulance to Letterkenny Hospital and later transferred to Beaumont Hospital where he has since passed away.