Gardaí investigate fatal quad accident

Members of An Garda Síochána are investigating a single vehicle, fatal road traffic collision involving a quad bike in Co. Donegal.

The incident occurred yesterday evening, Sunday June 16, according to a statement from An Garda Síocána.

The driver of the quad, a man in his 40s, sustained serious head injuries when he came off the bike while travelling on a local road at Mullinboys near Mountcharles at approximately 7:00pm, according to the Garda statement.

He was taken by ambulance to Letterkenny Hospital and later transferred to Beaumont Hospital where he has since passed away.

No further details are known at this point.

Farm death in Wexford

The news follows the death of a farmer in an accident near Ferns, Co. Wexford late last week in what has been a grim few days for Irish agriculture.

It is understood the accident occurred on Thursday, June 13, at approximately 3:00pm.

The exact circumstances surrounding the accident are not yet known; however, it is understood the fatal incident involved machinery.

The man was said to be an elderly farmer and the Health and Safety Authority (HSA) has said it has launched an investigation.