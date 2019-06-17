3 farmer meetings this week on €100 million beef fund rollout

A total of three farmer meetings will take place this week to discuss the rollout of the recently announced €100 million beef fund.

Two of the meetings will be hosted by The Irish Farmers’ Association (IFA) and the Irish Cattle and Sheep Farmers’ Association (ICSA) will also be hosting one.

The IFA’s final two meetings will take place tonight, Monday, June 17, in the South Court Hotel, Co. Limerick and on Thursday, June 20, in the Clanree Hotel, Letterkenny, Co. Donegal.

Meanwhile, the ICSA’s open meeting will be held at the Kilcoran Lodge Hotel, Cahir, Co. Tipperary on Tuesday, June 18.

The event will commence at 8:00pm and the ICSA’s general secretary Eddie Punch, beef chairperson Edmund Graham and suckler chairperson John Halley will address the meeting.

According to a statement from the lobby group, farmer participation will be “actively encouraged”.

The €100 million support package is intended to compensate farmers retrospectively on price losses since last autumn. The ICSA has said it is opposed to “any conditionality” attached to the scheme.

Climate Action Plan

Another talking point amongst farmers this week will undoubtedly be today’s announcement that the Government has published the Climate Action Plan, led by Minister Richard Bruton, to “give Irish people a cleaner, safer and more sustainable future”.

In a statement, the Department of Communications, Climate Action and the Environment said that the plan would entail 180 “actions”, and “hundreds” of sub-actions.