Man airlifted to hospital after accident on wind farm

A 52-year-old man has been injured in an industrial accident that occurred on a wind farm at Mountainlodge, Cootehill, Co. Cavan.

The incident occurred this afternoon (Thursday, July 19) at approximately 1.30pm.

A spokesperson for the Health and Safety Authority (HSA) said that the man sustained “serious injuries” and was “airlifted to Tallaght hospital where he is currently receiving treatment”.

However, his injuries are not believed to be life threatening.

It is understood the man was operating a teleporter at the time that the accident occurred.

Emergency services and An Garda Siochana were contacted and travelled to the scene. The HSA was also informed and investigations are now taking place. This video recorded by Garret Maguire shows the helicopter at the scene.

Mushroom farm fire

Meanwhile, a fire on a mushroom farm in Co. Westmeath in the early hours of this morning caused “significant damage”, according to local reports.

It is understood that the fire broke out at the farm outside Drumraney shortly after 2:00am this morning (Thursday, July 19).

Units of the fire brigade from both Ballymahon and Athlone were reportedly called upon to deal with the blaze.