Mushroom farm fire causes ‘significant damage’

A fire on a mushroom farm in Co. Westmeath in the early hours of this morning caused “significant damage”, according to local reports.

It is understood that the fire broke out at the farm outside Drumraney shortly after 2:00am this morning (Thursday, July 19).

Units of the fire brigade from both Ballymahon and Athlone were reportedly called upon to deal with the blaze.

Reports suggest that a number of polytunnels were damaged as a result of the fire.

Details of how the fire began are, as yet, still unclear.

Limerick farm inferno

Meanwhile, a farm fire in Co. Limerick broke out in the Killmallock area last Friday (July 13).

The combined efforts of seven units from the local fire brigades were reportedly required to bring the fire under control. Units of the fire service from Kilmallock, Cappamore, Rathkeale and Charleville all attended the scene.

Aerial footage of the fire was caught and uploaded online by local photographer Jack O’Shea. No injuries were reported as a result of the fire.

Furthermore, fire services around the country have been extremely busy in recent weeks – given the increased regularity with which gorse fires are occurring.