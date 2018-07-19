Farm fatality in Kerry

An elderly man was killed in a farm accident in Co. Kerry, it has been confirmed.

The victim died in the incident this morning (Thursday, July 19).

Gardai were called to the scene of an incident this morning at 11:00am on a farm in the Listowel area of Kerry, a spokesperson for An Garda Siochana confirmed.

A man in his 90s was fatally injured at his farm, where Gardai remain on the scene. Investigations are ongoing, the spokesperson added.

The Health and Safety Authority (HSA) confirmed that it has been notified and will be conducting an investigation. No further details are known at this time, a HSA spokesperson said.

This marks the 14th farm fatality to occur this year, and the second to occur this week, in the midst of Farm Safety Week.

2 farm fatalities in 4 days

On Monday, a 54-year-old woman died following an apparent farm accident in Co. Galway while tending to cattle, it has been confirmed.

An Garda Siochana confirmed the incident which occurred at Curracuggeen, Headford, at 1:00pm on Monday afternoon.

The HSA was alerted to the incident and is liaising with Gardai on the incident. A full investigation will depend on the results of the post-mortem.

It is understood that a post-mortem examination is due to be carried out on the body. There were no witnesses to the incident, according to the HSA.

In a statement Gardai said: “The incident occurred sometime between 6:00am and 12:45pm on July 16. A female (54 years) was tending to her cattle in a field and was apparently fatally injured by same.