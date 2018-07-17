54-year-old woman killed in farm accident in Galway

A 54-year-old woman has died following an apparent farm accident in Co. Galway while tending to cattle, it has been confirmed.

An Garda Siochana confirmed the incident which occurred at Curracuggeen, Headford, yesterday (July 16) at 1:00pm.

The Health and Safety Authority (HSA) was alerted to the incident yesterday afternoon, and is liaising with Gardai. A full investigation will depend on the results of the post-mortem.

It is understood that a post-mortem examination is due to be carried out on the body.

There were no witnesses to the incident, according to the HSA.

In a statement Gardai said: “The incident occurred sometime between 6:00am and 12:45pm on July 16. A female (54 years) was tending to her cattle in a field and was apparently fatally injured by same.

“A local doctor attended the scene and pronounced death; her body has been removed to University College Hospital Galway.

This incident marks the 13th farm fatality this year, according to the HSA, occurring in the midst of Farm Safety Week – which takes place throughout this week.

15 people treated after tractor-bus collision

Around 15 bus passengers are understood to have received medical treatment after a tractor-drawn water tanker collided with their vehicle yesterday afternoon (July 16).

The incident happened on the Belfast Road in Co. Down, Northern Ireland, shortly after 4:00pm.

Emergency services were called to the scene and the road was closed in both directions.

Several people were taken to hospital; however, none are believed to have life-threatening injuries.

26-year-old Robert McCready told Belfast Live he was still in shock after the incident.

“There were only about three of us who could walk away, the rest were taken by ambulance to hospital or to A&E by family members,” he said.