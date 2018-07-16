‘We need to reach the point of depending less on imported proteins’

Ireland needs to reach the point of depending less on imported proteins and using more of the meals and grains produced in Ireland, according to Sinn Fein’s agriculture spokesperson, Martin Kenny.

Deputy Kenny stated that – regarding the feed that farmers have to buy in – there must be public policy measures to ensure that “as much of that feed as possible” is grown in Ireland.

He said: “If Origin Green should mean anything, it should mean that not only the food produced in Ireland but the feed and inputs going into that food are Irish.

That will help to ensure nobody can attack the product we produce in Ireland, as has happened in the past.

The Sligo-Leitrim representative also raised concerns regarding the hot summer and it will “lead to depleted grain yields in many places”.

“That will have an impact on concentrates next winter and the options that will be available to farmers,” he added.

During an exchange in the Dail last week, the Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Michael Creed, confirmed that Ireland is “significantly dependent on imported protein sources for compound feed”.

Concluding, he said: “If my figures are correct, it is currently some three million tonnes and I do not believe we will ever be in a situation where we can substitute 100% of that volume of imports.