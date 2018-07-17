Department updates fire warning to Condition Orange

The Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine has issued a new Condition Orange ‘High Fire Risk’ in all areas where hazardous fuels exist, on account of the preceding drought conditions.

The previous ‘Extreme Fire Risk’ condition is now likely to be moderated on a localised basis by scattered light rain, cooler temperatures and higher ambient humidity levels in many areas.

However, an increase in fire risk values is very likely as the week progresses, the department warns.

The department has warned that vigilance is required in relation to open land at risk from illegal burning of waste and other ignition sources.

High levels of fuels curing arising during the recent drought spell and persistent high Soil Moisture Deficits means that a protracted high fire risk is likely to persist in many areas, pending significant rainfall.

Advertisement

Soil moisture deficits are now above 90 in several eastern areas, indicating continued reduced water availability to vegetation on all soil types, particularly shallow rooting vegetation, and lower live fuel moisture contents in key high fire risk vegetation types.

These deficits and effects are likely to be significantly higher on peat soils and on well-drained soil types.

Current soil moisture deficits can be expected to continue to increase steadily in the absence of significant rainfall, and advanced grass curing is now evident in many areas as a consequence of this.

Drought Code (DC) remains at a highly elevated level above 350 and increasing daily – indicating difficult and extensive mop-up requirements of smouldering material, increased availability of larger diameter fuels, and an elevated risk of sub-surface fires in peats and organic soil layers.