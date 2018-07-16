Video: 7 units needed to douse Limerick farm inferno
A major farm fire in Co. Limerick required the combined efforts of seven units from the local fire brigades to be brought under control.
Taking place on a farm close to Kilmallock, aerial footage was caught of the incident and uploaded online courtesy of local photographer Jack O’Shea.
The fire broke out on Friday (July 13).
“Thankfully, no one was hurt. This is the aerial footage showing how quickly the fire took hold,” O’Shea explained.
Nationwide blazes
Friday witnessed several fires around the country; Wicklow Fire Service was under pressure throughout the day tackling flames in Bray Head, leading to a number of nearby houses being evacuated according to RTE News.
The fire also caused damage to cabling along the railway line between Bray and Greystones
According to local news publication Belfast Live, the fire was caused by tyres igniting on the farm.
Firefighters were reportedly called in at around lunchtime today, with four fire crews brought in before the fire was brought under control.