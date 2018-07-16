15 people treated after tractor-drawn tanker crashes into bus

Around 15 bus passengers are understood to have received medical treatment after a tractor-drawn water tanker collided with their vehicle this afternoon.

The incident happened on the Belfast Road in Co. Down, Northern Ireland, shortly after 4:00pm.

Emergency services were called to the scene and the road was closed in both directions.

Several people were taken to hospital; however, none are believed to have life-threatening injuries.

26-year-old Robert McCready told Belfast Live he was still in shock after the incident.

“There were only about three of us who could walk away, the rest were taken by ambulance to hospital or to A&E by family members,” he said.

“I was on the bus; it was the 4:00pm Newtownards to Belfast one on the Old Belfast Road, and I was on the phone and the first thing I knew was I could see the tanker uncouple from the tractor and it was rolling down towards the bus.”

Farm Safety Week

It comes on the first day of the national Farm Safety Week campaign.

Farming remains one of the country’s most hazardous industries; accounting for 1.5% of workers, but 15-20% of all worker fatalities in the UK, according to the Health and Safety Executive (HSE).