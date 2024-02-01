The grass harrow and roller are two implements of grassland management that struggle to get a look in during the busy spring period, due to early grazing and the need to apply nitrogen and slurry.

Yet, they may be neglected to the detriment of the sward, for the benefits of both have long been appreciated.

Breaking up the mat of old dead grass, disturbing broad-leaved weeds, scattering cow pats while aerating the soil surface is held to invigorate growth and clean up the pasture. Spring tines and an adjustable spring mounted levelling board add to the utility of the roller

Likewise, rolling will bury stones, flatten minor soil disturbances, correct frost heave and, it is claimed, will promote tillering – although there are many other factors involved in this process.

Advertisement

On the other hand, heavy rolling can lead to soil compaction and is frowned upon by others who note that grass growth can be severely affected by soil compression.

One-pass sward management

This debate is ongoing, yet there is one Czech company that is promoting a product that does both in one pass, with the weight of the roller being adjustable to suit ground conditions.

The company is SMS Agro, represented in Ireland by DH Farm Machinery of Gort, Co. Galway.

The product is ‘Golem 540’, a roller equipped with leading tines and a levelling board.

Advertisement

The machine comes in two widths, 5.4m and 3m, and there are various options available – one of the most critical of which is the wall thickness of the roller.

The standard gauge is 20cm, but others are available. The Golem 540 is said to be reliable and promote a more productive sward

Obviously, the thicker the steel, the more robust and heavier it is – but the weight can be adjusted through the use of water ballast.

It is all a matter of personal preference and soil conditions.

Also available as an attachment is an air seeder for rejuvenating pasture, making this a multi-purpose grassland tool.